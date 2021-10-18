California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Mohawk Industries worth $26,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,503,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $184.03 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.95 and a 200-day moving average of $197.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.