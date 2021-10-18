California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $31,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 17,803 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 141,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

