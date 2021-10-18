California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.35 Million Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of RH worth $26,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of RH by 48.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH opened at $659.07 on Monday. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.52.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

