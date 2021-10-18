California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.49 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $26,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,190,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after buying an additional 119,717 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,157,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,532,000 after purchasing an additional 83,246 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCEP shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

NYSE CCEP opened at $55.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

