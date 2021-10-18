California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.90 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,075 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Fidelity National Financial worth $26,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 107,968 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 49,849 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,303,000 after buying an additional 351,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF opened at $49.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FNF. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.