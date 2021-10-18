California Public Employees Retirement System Has $28.26 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of FOX worth $28,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA opened at $41.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.87.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

