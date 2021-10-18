California Public Employees Retirement System Has $29.69 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of W. P. Carey worth $29,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $34,120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,713,000 after acquiring an additional 355,673 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $76.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

