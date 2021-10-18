California Public Employees Retirement System Has $30.53 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Howmet Aerospace worth $30,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

HWM stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

