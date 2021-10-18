California Public Employees Retirement System Has $31.10 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,057,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,498 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of PG&E worth $31,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668,108 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494,530 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 51,418.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $68,490,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.