California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,425,087 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,227 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of American Airlines Group worth $30,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after acquiring an additional 265,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $50,989,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

AAL stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.