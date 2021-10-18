California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,989 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Wynn Resorts worth $28,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 39.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 115,521 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $4,586,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $90.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

