California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of RPM International worth $25,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPM. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 277.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RPM stock opened at $83.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

