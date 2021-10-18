California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 14,870 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Ceridian HCM worth $24,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,040,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 56.0% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $122.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.69 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $125.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

