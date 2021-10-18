California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Five9 worth $24,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 645.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Five9 by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock opened at $153.96 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -216.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,398. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.