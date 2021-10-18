California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of BorgWarner worth $26,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 159.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $47.03 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

