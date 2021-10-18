California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Nordson worth $28,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordson by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nordson by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Nordson by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $244.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $247.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

