California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,186 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Williams-Sonoma worth $28,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WSM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $182.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.