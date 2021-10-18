California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,816 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Allegion worth $28,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $134.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.32. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

