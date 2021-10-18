California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,033 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Penn National Gaming worth $26,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $77.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

