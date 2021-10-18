California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,399 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of The Toro worth $27,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The Toro stock opened at $97.40 on Monday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $80.77 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.56.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The Toro’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

