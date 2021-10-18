California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,637 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Owens Corning worth $24,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 39,596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,884,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $91.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.37. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

