California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,572 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,572 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Steel Dynamics worth $27,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD opened at $61.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

