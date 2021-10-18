California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,565 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,565 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $31,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 273,708 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,445,000 after acquiring an additional 116,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $57.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

