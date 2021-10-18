California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,174 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of The Mosaic worth $25,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 334.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,853 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 105.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,385 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

NYSE MOS opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

