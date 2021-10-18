California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,754 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,754 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Quanta Services worth $28,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $70,039,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 209.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $43,990,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7,667.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after acquiring an additional 453,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock opened at $112.34 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $119.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average is $98.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.