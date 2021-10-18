California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 410 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of FactSet Research Systems worth $28,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,672 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

FDS stock opened at $414.89 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $418.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

