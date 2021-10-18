California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 423,540 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 423,540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Universal Health Services worth $26,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UHS opened at $133.02 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average of $149.77.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

