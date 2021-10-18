California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,244 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Vail Resorts worth $28,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $336.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.52. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 124.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.34 and a twelve month high of $353.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

