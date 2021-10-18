California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,411 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Wix.com worth $31,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $189.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.84 and its 200-day moving average is $257.89. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $171.37 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

