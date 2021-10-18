California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,756 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Whirlpool worth $31,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.2% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $206.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.