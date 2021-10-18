California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 667,136 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 667,136 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Bunge worth $24,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,519,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $85.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

