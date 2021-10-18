California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 715,841 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Elanco Animal Health worth $31,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $230,613,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,064,000 after buying an additional 2,746,409 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $85,072,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 248.5% during the first quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,152,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after buying an additional 2,248,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

