California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 868 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of LPL Financial worth $24,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $272,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $146,650,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 16,373.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after acquiring an additional 846,835 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 39.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 303,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 145.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 378,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after acquiring an additional 224,047 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

LPL Financial stock opened at $172.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.56 and a 200-day moving average of $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $173.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

