California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,565 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Royalty Pharma worth $29,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $1,014,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 13.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $4,851,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 376.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

RPRX stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

