California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 32,577 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,402,439.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,106,163.63.

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $116,544.35.

Shares of CRC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.57. 1,180,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,480. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRC shares. MKM Partners started coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $175,000.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

