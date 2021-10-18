Calix (CALX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Calix (NYSE:CALX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Calix has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.260-$0.300 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.26-$0.30 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CALX opened at $57.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,290 shares of company stock worth $3,136,701. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calix stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 553.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Calix worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

