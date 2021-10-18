Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

ELY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

ELY stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

