Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of CPE stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,649. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $221,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 15.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 16.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 61,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,813 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

