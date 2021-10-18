Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

A number of research firms have commented on CMBM. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of CMBM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $898.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.