Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Down 23.1% in September

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 621,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.20. 2,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,819. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.64. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $159.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

