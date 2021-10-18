Cameco Co. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Cameco stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.