Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Raised by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Cameco worth $23,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 407.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 379,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,930,000 after buying an additional 222,936 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -670.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

