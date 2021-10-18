Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.12

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 264554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,280,000 after purchasing an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 946,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after buying an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

