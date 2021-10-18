Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,490,000 after buying an additional 92,018 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

CPB opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.