Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $185.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.58%.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

