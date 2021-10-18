Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 162014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of C$23.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

