Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Set at C$175.00 by TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been given a C$175.00 target price by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNR. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$170.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$152.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.41.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$152.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.08. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$161.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$138.54.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41. Insiders sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

