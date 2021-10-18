Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.74.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,805. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$20.31 and a 12-month high of C$53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.6794379 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,389,163.70. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total value of C$509,345.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,748.99. Insiders have sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

