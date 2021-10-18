Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,380,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 43,200,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18,586.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 93,862 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $840,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,693,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP opened at $72.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

