Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,956 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 68,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Canadian Solar worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after acquiring an additional 746,850 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 366,222 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,431 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 976.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.